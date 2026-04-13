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British Pastor Drowns 61-Year-Old Grandfather During Baptism

Jesus Take The Wheel: British Pastor Drowns 61-Year-Old Grandfather During Kiddie Pool Baptism

Published on April 13, 2026

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Source: Anna Zhynhel / Getty

What should have been a sacred, celebratory moment instead turned into something almost impossible to comprehend.

According to reporting by FOX8, a backyard baptism in Birmingham, England, ended in tragedy when 61-year-old Robert Smith drowned during the holy rites of passage. Baptisms are widely understood as symbolic acts of renewal and spiritual rebirth, not moments that should carry life-or-death consequences. Unfortunately, this particular baptism was not of a Godly nature.

Smith, a grandfather of seven, who had been part of the church community for years, was being baptized in a kiddie pool set up in the backyard of a private residence. The ceremony, led by pastor Cheryl Bartley, was livestreamed on Facebook, which made the situation that much more disturbing. At some point during the baptism, the live stream cut off, and it’s unclear what actually happened. However, by the time emergency responders arrived, Fox8 reports that Smith was unconscious and pronounced dead at the scene. 

The idea that a routine religious practice could escalate so quickly into a fatal incident is difficult to wrap your mind around. Even more confounding is that this was an organized ceremony, attended and broadcast, which suggests that there were multiple opportunities where intervention or caution might have made a difference.

The Crown Prosecution Service released a public statement regarding the incident:

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings. We have worked closely with West Midlands Police as it has carried out its investigation,” they said.

Authorities have ultimately charged Bartley with gross negligence manslaughter.

Pastor Bartley is expected to appear in Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on May 14. We will continue to keep our eyes on this case to see what, if any, punishment she receives.

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Jesus Take The Wheel: British Pastor Drowns 61-Year-Old Grandfather During Kiddie Pool Baptism was originally published on bossip.com

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