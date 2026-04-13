Remy Ma Snaps Back At Papoose’s Ghostwriting Claims—And Fires Off Shots At Claressa Shields In Blistering Freestyle

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Remy Ma was not here for Papoose trying to reminisce about ghostwriting and now she’s setting the record straight in a new freestyle.

The Grammy-nominated rapper made her way to On The Radar to drop off some bars for her ex-husband, Papoose, and his girlfriend, Claressa Shields. In it, Remy gets real about the allegations that Pap was responsible for writing her rhymes and put the self-proclaimed GWOAT on notice.

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“The nerve of n****s claiming that they wrote those hits, when they whole career, they ain’t never ghost wrote s**t,” Remy raps. “You always acting like you helped a n****a, go and help ya self. See, I know what the problem is, I don’t really brag enough. But you don’t talk about prices, when your bag is up.”

Remy seemingly also had some words for Claressa saying,

“In competition with herself, I don’t know that b***h / H**s be doing the most over so-so d**k / Wanna be a baddie but you not bad enough.”

Chile, The GWOAT is probably going to have to get some things off her chest after word of those bars make it back to her. Remy wasn’t quite done with a few jabs directed in Claressa’s direction either.