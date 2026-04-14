Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Inductees and Snubs
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs
- 2026 Rock Hall class celebrates enduring influence of rock, pop, hip-hop, and soul music.
- Inductees include iconic artists like Sade, Wu-Tang Clan, and Phil Collins, as well as influential early acts.
- Honors also go to behind-the-scenes contributors who shaped the sound of modern music.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its 2026 inductees, showcasing a dynamic mix of legendary artists across genres. This year’s class celebrates the enduring influence of rock, pop, hip-hop, and soul, with eight performers, five early influences, four musical excellence honorees, and one Ahmet Ertegun Award recipient.
The performer category is headlined by iconic names like Phil Collins, Billy Idol, and Iron Maiden, alongside the genre-defining Joy Division/New Order and Britpop giants Oasis. Sade, the only female performer inductee this year, brings her smooth, soulful sound to the Hall, while Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan round out the list with their contributions to R&B and hip-hop, respectively. Notably, Collins, Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan were first-time nominees, making their induction even more significant.
The Early Influence Award honors artists who shaped the foundation of modern music. This year’s recipients include salsa legend Celia Cruz, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, and hip-hop trailblazers Queen Latifah and MC Lyte. Gram Parsons, a key figure in the development of country rock, also receives this prestigious recognition.
The Musical Excellence Award celebrates individuals who have made outstanding contributions behind the scenes. Honorees include lyricist Linda Creed, known for penning timeless classics, and producer Arif Mardin, who worked with legends like Aretha Franklin. Jimmy Miller, the mastermind behind some of the Rolling Stones’ most iconic albums, and Rick Rubin, a producer who has shaped the sound of artists across genres, also join this elite group.
The Ahmet Ertegun Award, which recognizes non-performers who have significantly impacted the music industry, goes to Ed Sullivan. As the host of his eponymous TV show, Sullivan introduced countless music legends to American audiences, cementing his legacy as a cultural tastemaker.
While the inductees are celebrated, several notable names did not make the cut this year. Artists like Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, Pink, Shakira, and fan vote winner New Edition were among those left out, despite their immense popularity and influence.
More on this year’s inductees below!
Performers
Sade
With her smooth, sultry voice and timeless elegance, Sade Adu brought sophistication to the music world. Hits like “Smooth Operator” and “No Ordinary Love” showcase her ability to blend jazz, soul, and pop into a unique and enduring sound.
Luther Vandross
A master of romantic ballads, Luther Vandross’s velvety voice and heartfelt lyrics made him a cornerstone of R&B. Songs like “Never Too Much” and “Dance with My Father” continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.
Wu-Tang Clan
Hip-hop innovators Wu-Tang Clan revolutionized the genre with their gritty beats and lyrical complexity. Tracks like “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck” highlight their influence on both music and culture, making them one of the most respected groups in hip-hop history.
Phil Collins
A legendary solo artist and former Genesis frontman, Phil Collins is celebrated for his emotive voice and iconic drum work. His hits like “In the Air Tonight” and “Against All Odds” have become timeless classics, while his ability to blend pop, rock, and soul has influenced countless artists. Collins will be entering the Rock Hall for the second time, having already been inducted with Genesis in 2010.
Billy Idol
Known for his punk rock roots and rebellious persona, Billy Idol brought a unique edge to the 1980s music scene. With hits like “Rebel Yell” and “White Wedding,” Idol became a defining figure of the MTV era, combining catchy hooks with a rock-and-roll attitude.
Iron Maiden
Pioneers of heavy metal, Iron Maiden’s theatrical performances and intricate compositions have earned them a devoted global fanbase. Tracks like “The Trooper” and “Run to the Hills” showcase their technical prowess and storytelling ability, cementing their place as metal legends.
Joy Division/New Order
Joy Division’s haunting post-punk sound, epitomized by “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” laid the groundwork for New Order’s innovative blend of rock and electronic music. New Order’s “Blue Monday” remains one of the most influential dance tracks of all time.
Oasis
Britpop icons Oasis dominated the 1990s with their anthemic sound and sibling rivalry. Tracks like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger” became generational anthems, solidifying their status as one of the UK’s greatest bands.
Early Influence Award
Celia Cruz
Known as the Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz brought Afro-Cuban music to the global stage with her powerful voice and vibrant performances. Songs like “La Vida Es un Carnaval” remain staples of Latin music.
Fela Kuti
The father of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti combined traditional African rhythms with jazz and funk to create a revolutionary sound. Tracks like “Water No Get Enemy” reflect his musical genius and political activism.
Queen Latifah
A trailblazer in hip-hop, Queen Latifah broke barriers for women in the genre with empowering tracks like “U.N.I.T.Y.” and “Ladies First.” Her influence extends beyond music into acting and activism.
MC Lyte
One of the first female rappers to achieve mainstream success, MC Lyte’s hits like “Ruffneck” paved the way for future generations of women in hip-hop.
Gram Parsons
A pioneer of country rock, Gram Parsons blended traditional country with rock and roll, influencing bands like The Eagles. Songs like “Hickory Wind” showcase his innovative approach to music.
Musical Excellence Award
Linda Creed
A gifted lyricist, Linda Creed co-wrote classics like “The Greatest Love of All,” leaving a lasting legacy in pop and soul music.
Arif Mardin
A legendary producer, Arif Mardin worked with artists like Aretha Franklin and Chaka Khan, shaping the sound of countless hits.
Jimmy Miller
Known for his work with The Rolling Stones, Jimmy Miller produced iconic albums like “Exile on Main St.” and helped define the band’s signature sound.
Rick Rubin
A genre-spanning producer, Rick Rubin has worked with everyone from Beastie Boys to Johnny Cash, shaping the sound of modern music across decades.
Ahmet Ertegun Award
Ed Sullivan
As the host of The Ed Sullivan Show, Sullivan introduced countless music legends to American audiences, from Elvis Presley to The Beatles, making him a pivotal figure in music history.
This year’s inductees highlight the diversity and evolution of music, celebrating both groundbreaking pioneers and enduring icons.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs was originally published on majicatl.com