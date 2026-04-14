REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Usher, Chris Brown Buzz & Offset Case

First up, the countdown is officially on for what could be a huge announcement involving Usher and Chris Brown. Fans are on edge as rumors swirl about a potential tour rollout, with whispers of dates—or even tickets—dropping soon. There’s even chatter that the two could be hitting D.C. while Jay-Z holds things down in New York. Nothing is confirmed just yet, but the anticipation alone has social media in a frenzy.

Meanwhile, Offset is back in headlines—this time for a legal update. The rapper had previously been sued in a lawsuit over battery allegations tied to an incident at a Los Angeles dispensary. According to court records, a judge recently cleared a bench warrant that had been issued after Offset missed a required court appearance.

Offset has since appeared with legal counsel and entered a not guilty plea, allowing the case to move forward without additional complications stemming from the missed date. While the situation is still ongoing, this latest development marks a small win as he continues to navigate the legal process.