DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: J. Cole Hoops, Usher & Chris Brown Tour

First up, J. Cole is stepping outside the studio and onto the basketball court—but not everyone is impressed. After recently signing to play overseas, the rapper logged a brief appearance off the bench, finishing with limited stats. While critics were quick to clown the performance, others are defending him, pointing out that trying something new—especially at that level—deserves respect. Either way, J. Cole remains unbothered and still gearing up for tour life.

Meanwhile, there’s a whole lot of excitement building around Usher and Chris Brown. The two superstars have officially sparked buzz with a countdown tied to their upcoming tour, and fans are already preparing for what’s expected to be a high-demand ticket drop. If recent concert sales are any indication, securing seats might feel like a full-on competition.

On a more uplifting note, Jay-Z continues to make an impact beyond music. Through his foundation, students are getting firsthand access to HBCU campuses across the country—creating opportunities and exposure that can shape their futures.

From courtside critiques to concert chaos, the culture is staying active—and so is the dirt.