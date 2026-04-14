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Tank Talks R&B Music, Verzuz Battle, Chris Brown & Usher Stadium Tour

Tank Talks R&B Music, Verzuz Battle, Chris Brown & Usher Stadium Tour

Tank talks R&B’s dominance, Verzuz battles, and the cultural impact of Chris Brown and Usher teaming up for a massive stadium tour.

Published on April 14, 2026

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Tank (capitol one Arena)
Source: JeffOnDigital / JeffOnDigital

R&B powerhouse Tank is doubling down on why the genre is having a major cultural moment again.

In a candid backstage conversation, Tank mixed humor with honesty, kicking things off with his now-viral “turtleneck” moment. While joking about fashion staples and personality-filled style choices.

Beyond the jokes, Tank opened up about family being the real highlight of his journey. Performing in front of loved ones has become a grounding experience. He also reflected on a meaningful experience alongside Pastor Jamal Bryant, where what started as a lighthearted concept turned into something deeper rooted in faith, reflection, and purpose. Tank described it as a reminder that music can easily evolve into ministry and connection when the moment is right.

Addressing rumors about slowing down, Tank shut it down quickly. Retirement talk? Not happening. He made it clear he’s still locked in, still creating, and still leading conversations in R&B. His viral singing challenges continue to fuel social media, bringing singers together and spotlighting raw vocal talent across the board.

And when it comes to the bigger picture, Tank is confident about where R&B stands today. He pointed to stadium-level success from artists like Chris Brown and Usher—both of whom are currently commanding massive global tours and proving R&B can fully dominate arenas and stadiums worldwide. He also acknowledged icons like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and others shaping the sound and scale of the genre, while reinforcing that R&B is firmly back in the mainstream spotlight.

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