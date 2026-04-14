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New Details Emerge In The Mysterious Death Of Ashly Robinson

The mysterious death of lifestyle influencer Ashly Robinson, known as Ashlee Jenae, even has celebs like Cardi B not believing the beloved influencer tried to take her own life.

Published on April 14, 2026

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Ashlee Jenae
Source: Ashlee Jenae / Instagram

New details have emerged in the tragic death of Ashly Robinson, who went by Ashlee Jenae on social media. If you’re unfamilar with the headlining story, Jenae and her fiance Joe McCann traveled to Zanzibar for her 31st birthday trip. Jenae was sharing moments from the trip, on social media, up until her final days. In one clip, McCan popped the question at the luxurious Serval Wildlife Resort in Tanzania where it seemed like her dream vacation. Then, Jenae was found days later unconscious in her room at the Zuri Zanzibar hotel where McCann claims he discovered her hanged on the door. According to medical reports, she was taken to the hospital where she later died from suffocation and asphyxiation. According to McCann, she attempted to take her own life. Now the family is demanding answers and justice.

Jenae’s mother and father appeared on ABC’s Action 6 where she explained, “she’s no longer here with us and we’re trying to find out why.” According to the mother, Jenae called them to talk about her engagement and travels. Then on April 8, Jenae called to say she and McCan had gotten into an argument and were moved to separate rooms. The next day, McCan called and claimed Jenae “did something to herself and that she was being taken to the hospital.” When she asked what happened and when, he responded 11 hours ago. The next day, she received a call from the resort that her daughter had died.

Jenae had an unidentified mark around her neck and he had found her hanging on the door. McCann is not yet a suspect, but Jenae’s family has accused him of not being forthcoming with information. And now they’ve started a GoFundMe to bring her body home and the investigation overseas.

“As we grieve, we are also navigating an ongoing investigation and the challenges of being thousands of miles away while trying to bring Ashly home with dignity and seek answers. This fund is in response to those asking how to help and will support travel costs, arrangements, and unexpected expenses during this time. Thank you for standing with our family” they wrote on GoFundMe.

Her friends also raised concern about McCann’s suicide claims. Savannah Britt, a PR Executive, took to Instagram to raise awareness and demand answers.

The mysterious case has been spreading across social media with everyone expressing their disbelief in the way she died. Rapper Cardi B seemingly addressed it when she tweeted, “That girl did not off herself.”

Her family released a statement calling for justice.

The community continues to rally around this story as details develop. We’ll keep you posted as more updates come in.

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New Details Emerge In The Mysterious Death Of Ashly Robinson was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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