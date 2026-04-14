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2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class Includes Wu-Tang Clan

2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class Includes Wu-Tang Clan, Sade & More

The Wu-Tang Clan are online celebrating the induction, where they'll join Sade, Luther Vandross, Phil Collins and more.

Published on April 14, 2026

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Wu-Tang Clan Perform At The O2 Arena
Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Gene Simmons is probably seething at the moment, but for fans of Wu-Tang Clan, Sade, and Luther Vandross, it’s time to celebrate. The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees were announced, and the aforementioned acts join several other musical entities as part of this year’s class.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is one of music’s signature achievements, immortalizing acts and artists who have contributed greatly to the entertainment industry.

Below are the eight acts under the “performer” designation to be inducted into the Hall:

Billy Idol
Iron Maiden
Joy Division/New Order
Luther Vandross
Oasis
Phil Collins
Sade
Wu-Tang Clan

Beyond those chief names, 10 other acts and figures will be inducted as part of a wider effort by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to recognize contributors to sound.

Those names are:

Early Influence Award

Celia Cruz
Fela Kuti
Gram Parsons
MC Lyte
Queen Latifah

Musical Excellence Award:

Arif Mardin
Jimmy Miller
Linda Creed
Rick Rubin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Ed Sullivan

The inductees were announced on Monday (April 14) during an airing of American Idol, with Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest leading that segment.

Congratulations to the 2026 class of inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Photo: Getty

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2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class Includes Wu-Tang Clan, Sade & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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