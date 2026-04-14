Cardi B Wants Tasha K Penalized Over Offset And Stefon Diggs Claims

Cardi B isn’t letting up when it comes to Tasha K , and this latest move shows she’s still pressing the issue in court.

As per TMZ, Cardi B is now seeking additional penalties against the controversial blogger, accusing her of continuing to spread damaging claims—this time dragging both Offset and Stefon Diggs into the mix. According to reports, Tasha K alleged that Offset was involved in questionable situations tied to money issues, even going as far as suggesting he was shot over a debt and hinting at a possible gambling problem. On top of that, she also stirred the pot by speaking on Cardi’s rumored connection to Stefon Diggs, framing it in a way that added more fuel to an already messy narrative.

According to court documentation obtained by the celebrity news site, Bardi alleges the media personality has undergone a “relentless course of conduct designed to target and harass [Cardi] and her family through thinly veiled commentary and strategic provocation all while knowing that her audience of over one million social media followers will immediately identify [Cardi] as the subject.”

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The Offset claims in particular are what seem to have taken things to another level. Tasha K reportedly painted a picture of behind-the-scenes drama involving finances and street-level consequences, something Cardi’s legal team clearly views as reckless and defamatory given the real-world implications of those kinds of accusations.

Then there’s the Stefon Diggs angle. Cardi and the NFL star were briefly linked in what appeared to be a short-lived situation that never fully materialized into anything serious publicly. Still, that didn’t stop Tasha K from speaking on it, adding her own spin and presenting it as part of a larger storyline involving Cardi’s personal life.

For Cardi, this isn’t just about gossip—it’s about enforcement. She already scored a major legal win against Tasha K in the past, and from the looks of it, she’s making it clear that any continued commentary she feels crosses the line will come with consequences. At this point, the situation feels less like internet drama and more like an ongoing legal standoff, with Cardi continuing to use the courts to shut down narratives she believes are false and harmful.

And if this latest filing is any indication, she’s not done yet. You can see Tasha K discuss Offset’s recent issues below.