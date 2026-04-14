FBI File Reveals Truth of Melania Trump-Epstein Connection

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First Lady Melania Trump stunned observers as she delivered a statement denying that she had a relationship with the convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and that he introduced her to her husband, President Donald Trump. But a new document by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) directly contradicts her statement in a startling way.

An interview summary report by the FBI in 2019 revealed that there was one witness – who is unidentified – who claimed to have worked for Epstein in the mid-2000s. The woman, who said she was from Poland, went on to say that it was Epstein who introduced Melania to Trump.

The report contradicts Melania Trump’s statement that she met her husband “by chance, at a New York City party in 1998,” before adding that it was “documented in detail in my book, MELANIA.” It also contradicts a statement by former modeling agent Paolo Zampolli, who now serves as a special envoy for President Trump. Zampolli previously claimed that he introduced the two.

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The FBI report said otherwise, revealing that. “[Redacted] had an affair with the agent. ZEMPOLI was trying to buy Elite Models with EPSTEIN,” the report states. “EPSTEIN was visiting ZEMPOLI at the agency when there were casting auditions for models. EPSTEIN was looking through portfolios and saw [Redacted’s] photograph of her wearing only swim bottoms.”

There is still heavy speculation as to why Melania Trump made the unprompted statement of denial, with most of it suggesting that the White House is gravely concerned about President’s Trump’s true involvement with the disgraced financier coming to light.

It also comes as Zampolli’s former partner, Amanda Ungaro, has publicly come out declaring that she would take a stand against President Trump and the First Lady and her former partner. “I will tear down your corrupt system, even if it’s the last thing I do in my life,” Ungaro wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “I will go all the way — I am not afraid. Maybe you should be afraid of what I know … of who you are, and who your husband is.”

FBI File Reveals Truth of Melania Trump-Epstein Connection was originally published on hiphopwired.com