Reps Eric Swalwell And Tony Gonzales Resign From Congress 

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After talks of their expulsion gained significant traction on Monday, Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) announced they would be resigning from the House of Representatives.

According to CNN, Swalwell announced his resignation on Monday afternoon after the House Ethics Committee said it would launch an investigation. “Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong,” Swalwell said in a statement posted to X. “But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress.”

Swalwell’s political career has come to an abrupt end over the last three days. On Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle published a report in which a former staffer alleged that Swalwell sexually assaulted her twice when she was too intoxicated to consent. A follow-up report was released by CNN in which several other women alleged that Swalwell sent them unsolicited explicit messages and nude photographs.

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As a result of both reports, Swalwell withdrew from the California gubernatorial race. While Swalwell has denied the accusations of sexual assault, his video announcing his withdrawal implies that he was unfaithful to his wife. “I do not suggest to you in any way that I’m perfect or that I’m a saint,” Swalwell said in the video. “I have certainly made mistakes in judgment in my past, but those mistakes are between me and my wife and to her, I apologize deeply for putting her in this position.”

As the House moved to expel Swalwell, there was also growing bipartisan momentum to expel Gonzales. After a former staffer committed suicide last September by setting herself on fire, there was growing scrutiny on the nature of Gonzales and the staffer’s relationship. While he initially denied having an improper relationship with the staffer, he admitted to having an affair with her in March.

For a moment, it looked like Gonzales might be able to serve the rest of his term after he suspended his reelection campaign. The New York Times reports that Gonzales announced his resignation in a statement on X. “There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all,” Gonzales said in his statement. “When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office.”

It’s unclear when Gonzales intends to step down, as well as whether Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a special election to fill Gonzales’ seat ahead of the November elections.

Let me preface this by saying I think it’s good that both men are facing consequences for their actions. I just think it’s kinda funny how there are more consequences for two Congress members who engaged in sexual impropriety than there are for President Donald Trump, who had widespread Republican support despite being found liable for sexual assault, and is currently using his presidency to enrich himself and his friends.

I simply feel that if Congress is truly concerned about holding bad actors to account, this same energy should be applied to the man who holds the highest office in the country.

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Reps Eric Swalwell And Tony Gonzales Resign From Congress was originally published on newsone.com