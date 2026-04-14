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Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 14, 2026

Sybil Wilkes provides a comprehensive breakdown of the latest developments you need to know about on April 14, 2026.

Published on April 14, 2026

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Sybil Wilkes What We Need to Know (updated Nov 2025)
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, Wilkes cuts through the noise to bring us stories of significant political shifts, historic milestones, Black excellence in business, and inspiring community triumphs. She breaks down top headlines, ensuring we have the facts to navigate the day. From global conflicts to historic milestones in space, Wilkes keeps us connected to the issues that impact our lives and our future.

Global Tensions: White House vs. Vatican

On the global stage, tensions remain high between the White House and the Vatican. President Trump refused to apologize to Pope Leo XIV on Monday following a series of criticisms directed at the pontiff’s opposition to the ongoing war in Iran. Pope Leo stood firm in his response, stating he holds no fear of the current administration. The pontiff vowed to continue his advocacy for peace and reconciliation, remaining rooted in his gospel mission despite the political pushback from Washington.

Virginia’s Redistricting Battle

For Tax Tuesday, Wilkes brought in Katrina Craft, known as the CPA to the stars, to share essential wealth-building strategies. Craft warned that many service-based firms hit a wall when their internal financial structures fail to keep up with rapid revenue growth. She noted that many businesses bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars still struggle with profitability. To build lasting wealth in our community, Black business owners must develop comprehensive strategies for managing taxes and reinvesting their hard-earned capital.

NASA’s Historic Artemis 2 Mission

NASA astronaut Victor Glover returned home to a hero’s welcome in Houston this weekend. Glover successfully completed the historic Artemis 2 mission, which took his crew around the moon. As the first astronaut to travel into deep space, Glover expressed profound gratitude for his journey and the community that supported his record-breaking flight. His safe return marks a monumental step forward for NASA’s Artemis program as the agency prepares to establish a permanent human presence on the lunar surface.

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Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 14, 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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