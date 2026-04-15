DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Usher & Chris Brown Tour, Kanye Lawsuit

Usher and Chris Brown are officially teaming up for a massive summer tour, hitting 33 cities across North America. The run kicks off June 26 in Denver and wraps in December, with a highly anticipated stop in the DMV at Northwest Stadium on July 10 and 11. Presale begins April 21, with general tickets dropping April 27, so fans are already gearing up for what’s expected to be a high-demand rollout.

In media news, TMZ is expanding its footprint to Washington, D.C., launching a new team focused on covering lawmakers and political figures. Expect daily content and maybe even some unexpected viral moments from the nation’s capital.

Meanwhile, legal troubles are making headlines. King Harris is facing felony charges following a late-night traffic stop where he was allegedly speeding and refused to exit his vehicle. The situation escalated quickly and is now under serious scrutiny.

And in more legal drama, Kanye West has been sued in a lawsuit over an alleged physical altercation from April 2024. The unidentified plaintiff is accusing him of battery and emotional distress, adding to the artist’s growing list of controversies.

Stay locked in—because the headlines are not slowing down anytime soon.