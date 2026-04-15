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Commanders Drop New “Hail Raiser” Uniforms

: The Washington Commanders reveal 2026 uniforms, bringing back Super Bowl-era looks and debuting the bold all-black “Hail Raiser” alternate.

Published on April 15, 2026

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Washington Commanders v New Orleans Saints

The Washington Commanders are stepping into a new era—while honoring their past. The team has officially unveiled its 2026 uniform closet, a refreshed collection that blends classic Super Bowl-era style with bold, modern updates.

Leading the rollout are the return of the iconic burgundy and white jerseys, both inspired by the franchise’s championship history. These updated looks will now serve as primary uniforms, paired with a redesigned gloss burgundy helmet featuring the team’s signature three-stripe pattern and a standout gold facemask. To complete the throwback feel, the Commanders are also bringing back their classic gold pants, creating a cohesive, nostalgic look across the field.

But the real conversation starter? The debut of the “Hail Raiser” alternate uniform. This all-black ensemble introduces a sleek, stealth-inspired design, complete with a matte black helmet and a new spear “W” logo. The look symbolizes strength, leadership, and the mentality of stepping boldly into the front lines—marking a dramatic shift from the team’s traditional aesthetic.

Fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on the new gear. Official merchandise is now available online and at the team store at Northwest Stadium, with special access and launch events happening across D.C.

From throwback energy to modern edge, the Commanders are making sure 2026 comes with a statement.

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