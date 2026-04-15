'Six Figures' Or Scam? FTC Sues Stormy Wellington Over Alleged Get-Rich Scheme

Source: Photo courtesy of Coach Stormy Wellington’s website / Coach Stormy Wellington speaks out amid FTC complaint. Popular health guru and motivational speaker Coach Stormy Wellington has been hit with a complaint by The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over allegations she used “false or baseless earning claims” to recruit workers for various multilevel marketing (MLM) companies. According to the FTC complaint released April 13, many of the workers employed by the Florida resident, who has been a high level earner in the MLM space for over two decades, allegedly earned “little or no” money from the ventures she promoted. Coach Stormy Wellington says she’s going to change her “messaging.” Wellington was accused of using deceptive earning tactics to recruit members for health and wellness company, Total Life Changes, and cosmetic brand, Farmasi, claiming they could earn five figures or more. According to an exclusive interview with Fox 26 Houston’s Isiah Carey, the health and wellness advocate has since undergone an investigation with the FTC and has signed an “agreement” with the agency vowing not to mislead her followers or recruits, a decision she says “significantly affected” her career. “I don’t know where this came from. I really don’t know how this happened. My career has been significantly affected by the allegations. But the truth is what has happened is already in the past,” she explained during her interview published April 15. “One of the things that I have to change is my messaging.”



RELATED CONTENT: FBI Issues Chilling Warning: Delete This Text Now Or Risk Getting Scammed! Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Wellington told Carey that while she strongly believes in, and often teaches, the power of manifestation and affirmations, her experience in recruiting has led her to recognize that “wishful thinking” isn’t effective in direct sales or network marketing. However, she maintains that the recent FTC lawsuit does not diminish the impact of her work in uplifting millions of women and helping increase their earning potential. Coach Stormy Wellington has a large fanbase of African American women who look up to her as an inspiration and seek to work with her for mentorship. “I tell everybody the same thing. If you go to buy a Tyllenol from the store and it says that it’s going to get rid of your headache and it doesn’t get rid of your headache, did that negate the fact that hundreds of thousands of people took a Tyllenol and it got rid of their headache? It just didn’t work for you… I’m not going to negate what I have done,” Coach Stormy said flat out. “I’m not going to also negate that there are people that may have thought that they were going to make certain money, but didn’t do the work.”