New Maryland Bill Could Force Speed Limiters on Repeat Offenders

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Maryland lawmakers are taking aim at repeat speeding offenders with a new proposal that could require some drivers to install technology that physically prevents them from going over the speed limit.

The legislation, known as the “Stop Super Speeders” bill, passed during the latest session as House Bill 107 and Senate Bill 366. It now heads to Wes Moore for final approval.

If signed into law, certain high-risk drivers would be required to use Intelligent Speed Assistance, or ISA, technology. The system relies on GPS data and onboard sensors to monitor a vehicle’s speed and limit acceleration once it reaches the posted limit, preventing drivers from exceeding it.

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Supporters say the measure is designed to target repeat offenders who would typically face license suspension or revocation. Del. Nicholas “Nick” Allen, a Baltimore County Democrat who co-sponsored the bill, said the approach offers a safer alternative to simply taking licenses away.

Allen pointed to data from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration suggesting that many drivers continue to get behind the wheel even after losing their driving privileges. Instead of ignoring suspensions, the bill would allow those drivers to stay on the road under stricter controls.

The technology itself works by restricting how much a driver can accelerate once they reach the speed limit. According to manufacturers, the system essentially overrides attempts to speed, keeping vehicles within legal limits.

Public reaction to the proposal has been mixed. Some residents see it as a smart safety measure that could reduce dangerous driving behaviors. Others, however, have raised concerns about privacy and government overreach. Critics have also suggested tougher fines and stricter penalties as an alternative solution.

Lawmakers say the goal is to expand the state’s options for improving roadway safety. If approved, the law would take effect in October, with the pilot program launching in 2027 to give state agencies time to implement and evaluate its impact.

New Maryland Bill Could Force Speed Limiters on Repeat Offenders was originally published on 92q.com