Listen Live
Close
Local

Maryland Bill Targets Repeat Speeders With New Driving Tech

New Maryland Bill Could Force Speed Limiters on Repeat Offenders

Published on April 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Driving on the highway on the setting sun
Source: blightylad-infocus / Getty

Maryland lawmakers are taking aim at repeat speeding offenders with a new proposal that could require some drivers to install technology that physically prevents them from going over the speed limit.

The legislation, known as the “Stop Super Speeders” bill, passed during the latest session as House Bill 107 and Senate Bill 366. It now heads to Wes Moore for final approval.

If signed into law, certain high-risk drivers would be required to use Intelligent Speed Assistance, or ISA, technology. The system relies on GPS data and onboard sensors to monitor a vehicle’s speed and limit acceleration once it reaches the posted limit, preventing drivers from exceeding it.

Supporters say the measure is designed to target repeat offenders who would typically face license suspension or revocation. Del. Nicholas “Nick” Allen, a Baltimore County Democrat who co-sponsored the bill, said the approach offers a safer alternative to simply taking licenses away.

Allen pointed to data from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration suggesting that many drivers continue to get behind the wheel even after losing their driving privileges. Instead of ignoring suspensions, the bill would allow those drivers to stay on the road under stricter controls.

The technology itself works by restricting how much a driver can accelerate once they reach the speed limit. According to manufacturers, the system essentially overrides attempts to speed, keeping vehicles within legal limits.

Public reaction to the proposal has been mixed. Some residents see it as a smart safety measure that could reduce dangerous driving behaviors. Others, however, have raised concerns about privacy and government overreach. Critics have also suggested tougher fines and stricter penalties as an alternative solution.

Lawmakers say the goal is to expand the state’s options for improving roadway safety. If approved, the law would take effect in October, with the pilot program launching in 2027 to give state agencies time to implement and evaluate its impact.

SEE ALSO

New Maryland Bill Could Force Speed Limiters on Repeat Offenders was originally published on 92q.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”

Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Ming Li, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”

Hip-Hop Wired
Gucci Mane Hosts Republic

Pooh Shiesty’s Lawyer Says Staples Trip Was To Print Lyrics, Not Contracts

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown Hosts LIV on Sunday

Usher & Chris Brown's Joint R&B Tour Sparks Excitement, But Also Plenty of Backlash

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Speaks To Press Outside The Oval Office

DoorDash Losing Customers After Staged White House Delivery

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Wide Washington Monument and Tidal Basin cherry blossoms
3 Items
The DMV  |  Mion Edwards

DC Traffic Alert: Cherry Blossom Parade Closures

Entertainment  |  Shamika Sanders

Festival Fashion: Celebs Show Off Their Desert Style At Coachella

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Rep. Eric Swalwell Suspends Governor Campaign Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

19 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 139

Entertainment  |  Weso

T.I.’s Son King Harris Arrested In Georgia Following Traffic Stop

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close