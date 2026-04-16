Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Jury Rules Live Nation & Ticketmaster Operated As Monopoly

Jury Rules Live Nation & Ticketmaster Operated As A Monopoly

A Manhattan jury ruled that Live Nation and Ticketmaster operated its business as a monopoly and overcharged consumers.

Published on April 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Live Nation Reaches Settlement With Department Of Justice In Antitrust Case

A Manhattan jury ruled this week that Live Nation and its performing venue company, Ticketmaster, operated as a monopoly and overcharged customers. The decision is seen as a victory for 33 states, including the District of Columbia.

NPR reports that after a four-day deliberation at the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York, the jury decided that Live Nation and Ticketmaster held far too much sway over the live performance industry, gouging customers and shorting both entertainers and venues in the process.

This decision came after Live Nation settled an antitrust suit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice earlier this year.

After the decision, New York Attorney General Letitia James shared a statement.

“For far too long, Live Nation and Ticketmaster have taken advantage of fans and artists by raising prices for tickets and stifling any competition that threatened their power,” a portion of the statement read. “A jury found what we have long known to be true: Live Nation and Ticketmaster are breaking the law and costing consumers millions of dollars in the process.”

Live Nation says it intends to appeal.

“The jury’s verdict is not the last word on this matter. Pending motions will determine whether the liability and damages rulings stand,” Live Nation’s statement read. “Of course, Live Nation can and will appeal any unfavorable rulings on these motions.”

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Jury Rules Live Nation & Ticketmaster Operated As A Monopoly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”

Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Ming Li, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”

Hip-Hop Wired
Gucci Mane Hosts Republic

Pooh Shiesty’s Lawyer Says Staples Trip Was To Print Lyrics, Not Contracts

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown Hosts LIV on Sunday

Usher & Chris Brown's Joint R&B Tour Sparks Excitement, But Also Plenty of Backlash

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Speaks To Press Outside The Oval Office

DoorDash Losing Customers After Staged White House Delivery

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Wide Washington Monument and Tidal Basin cherry blossoms
3 Items
The DMV  |  Mion Edwards

DC Traffic Alert: Cherry Blossom Parade Closures

Entertainment  |  Shamika Sanders

Festival Fashion: Celebs Show Off Their Desert Style At Coachella

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Rep. Eric Swalwell Suspends Governor Campaign Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

19 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 139

Entertainment  |  Weso

T.I.’s Son King Harris Arrested In Georgia Following Traffic Stop

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close