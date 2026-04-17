LaToya Foster Breaks Down DC Emancipation Day Week of Events

Washington, D.C. is continuing its Emancipation Day celebration with a full week of programming that blends history, culture, and entertainment across the District, culminating in a major free festival and concert this weekend.

In a recent conversation, Washington, D.C. Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME) Director LaToya Foster broke down the meaning of Emancipation Day and how the city is extending the celebration beyond its official date to engage residents across multiple days of events.

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Foster explained that Emancipation Day marks the abolition of slavery in Washington, D.C. on April 16, 1862, and is also tied to a historic moment in 1866 when newly freed residents returned to Franklin Park to celebrate their freedom. That legacy continues today through a modern citywide observance that has grown into a full week of programming.