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DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Record, MTS Expansion & Future Lawsuit

DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Record, Megan Thee Stallion Expansion & Future Lawsuit

Rihanna sets a historic RIAA record, Megan Thee Stallion expands her Walmart brand, Future sued in a lawsuit over paternity and back child support, and Snoop Dogg biopic casting is revealed.

Published on April 17, 2026

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DAILY DIRT BLANK

Rihanna continues to make history, becoming the first woman in music industry history to surpass 200 million RIAA-certified units. She now ranks third overall with 200.5 million total units, further cementing her legacy more than a decade after her last album Anti—a project still heavily streamed by fans worldwide.

Megan Thee Stallion is also expanding her business empire. After launching her Hot Girl Swim collection at Walmart, she has now added men’s pieces including swim trunks and tank tops, along with barkini sets and dog apparel. The expansion reflects her continued growth in fashion and lifestyle branding beyond music.

In legal news, Future is facing a new paternity-related lawsuit in Florida involving his 9-year-old son. The filing seeks to establish legal paternity and requests back child support. The case also comes amid additional allegations regarding his involvement and presence in his other child’s life, adding more scrutiny to his personal affairs.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg’s life story is heading to the big screen with a biopic titled Snoop. The film will explore his rise from Long Beach to global superstardom and will be produced under his Death Row Pictures banner in partnership with NBCUniversal. Actor Jonathan Daviss has been cast to portray the rap icon in the project, which will chronicle his music, business ventures, and cultural impact.

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