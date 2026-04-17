The Ciara Miller Appreciation Post She Deserves

Ciara Miller is a former ICU nurse turned model and reality star, known for her loyalty and grace.

Ciara's raw discussions about her experience as a Black woman in reality TV have resonated widely.

Ciara has earned praise from fans, celebrities, and even the Bravo network for her multifaceted talents.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

If your social feed is as curated as mine, you’ve likely seen Ciara Miller’s name everywhere lately. I’ve been rooting for the nurse-turned-model since 2023. That was the year I first crossed paths with her at a TJ Maxx event. As soon as I discovered this goddess was bringing some much-needed representation to the Hamptons as the only Black cast member on Summer House, she immediately earned my unwavering support.

The Cover Girl

Today, Glamour dropped its April cover with Ciara as the cover girl. In her first interview since all the drama, she told the magazine, “It’s one thing to experience hurt behind closed doors. To experience it so publicly is like another layer, and then to have to see what you thought was your life still play out in season 10. It’s a major mindfuck.”

What makes this entire situation so incredibly wild is that Ciara is truly the ultimate loyal, ride-or-die girlie. We’ve witnessed her unwavering devotion across multiple seasons. For example, it’s her iconic friendship with Paige DeSorbo, her bond with Amanda, or the recent “holy trinity” she’s formed with newbies Mia Calabrese and KJ Dillard.

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In the Glamour feature she went on to say, “I just never would think that it would come from someone like Amanda, who has been what has felt like in my circle and in my corner for so long. I think that’s the craziest part.” The Bravo baddie shared, “I’ve fought with your own husband to advocate for you. I have championed you. I have tried to be there in different ways for you and help you and get you to see your value in yourself. And so to be disregarded in such a disrespectful way is…. I’m at a loss for words sometimes.”

She is quite literally the most breathtaking person, both inside and out. Andy Cohen also agrees with me as he recently said, “You know the irony of this? Ciara is probably the most beautiful person on Bravo, period.”

And trust me, the rest of the world is taking notice too. Even Jon Hamm declared himself a stan on Watch What Happens Live. Meanwhile, rumors swirled that Rihanna herself hit the unfollow button on Amanda. To top it all off, even NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani weighed in on the drama. This proves everyone is officially locked in.

In that spirit, I felt it was only right to highlight exactly why we’re rooting for her. This is officially a Ciara Miller appreciation post.

The Drama of Scamanda

The Los Angeles Times summed up the drama pretty well. “The Summer House Season 10 drama centers on Amanda Batula dating West Wilson, the ex-boyfriend of her close friend and co-star, Ciara Miller. Following Amanda’s divorce from Kyle Cooke, her new pairing with West—who previously broke Ciara’s heart—has caused major, “Scandoval-style” accusations of “girl code” violations and friendship betrayal within the Bravo cast.”

Most significantly, Ciara opened up this season in a raw dialogue with her predominantly white castmates regarding the complexities of her experience as a Black woman in the reality TV sphere. This struggle was further complicated by her relationship with a white man. It triggered an additional wave of interracial hostility from the internet.

CIARA IS QUEEN

She’s a registered nurse

Long before the cameras started rolling, Ciara was a dedicated ICU nurse. Remarkably, she maintained this role even during the height of the pandemic while navigating the demands of filming.

She recently bought her grandfather’s house

In a move that truly showcases her heart, Ciara shared that she purchased her late grandfather’s home. It marks a deeply personal, full-circle investment rooted in family legacy.

She’s open about her mental health journey

Ciara has been refreshingly candid about prioritizing her mental wellness. She openly discusses her experience with Prozac and helps to destigmatize the vital conversations surrounding therapy and medication.

She’s a model too

Beyond the hospital and the screen, she’s a signed model who has collaborated with major fashion brands. This proves she is truly a multifaceted goddess.

Atlanta roots, NYC lifestyle

While she’s originally an Atlanta girl at heart, Ciara made the move to the Big Apple to expand her burgeoning career. She also embraces the NYC lifestyle.

She’s known for her calm-but-cutting energy

Ciara isn’t one to jump into every petty drama. However, when she does decide to speak up, her sharp and memorable reads are absolutely iconic.

She’s built real friendships on the show

Her genuine bond with co-stars like Paige DeSorbo has solidified them as a certified fan-favorite duo. This proves she is the ultimate ride-or-die girlie.

The Ciara Miller Appreciation Post She Deserves was originally published on hellobeautiful.com