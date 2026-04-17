DMV LOCAL RECAP: Trump Tariff Refund Portal, CBP Claims & Business Payouts

A major policy development is underway as the Trump administration prepares to launch a tariff refund portal following a Supreme Court ruling that found certain tariffs were illegally imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The new system, known as the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) tariff claims process, will allow eligible businesses and customs brokers to apply for refunds tied to tariffs paid under the disputed policy. The ruling in February determined that the tariffs were not legally authorized, opening the door for potential reimbursements that could total as much as $175 billion across impacted industries.

Under the program, businesses will need to actively opt in to request refunds rather than receiving automatic payments. Applications will be reviewed and processed through CBP, with claims covering both estimated tariffs and finalized duties assessed within the past 80 days.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Officials note that there are two main groups eligible to file: businesses that directly paid the tariffs and customs brokers who paid duties on behalf of importers. However, consumers who experienced higher prices on imported goods due to the tariffs will not be eligible for reimbursement under the program.

Once claims are approved, CBP is expected to issue refunds within 60 to 90 days, though delays may occur if applications contain errors or require additional verification.

Despite the potential for significant payouts, experts caution that the process could present challenges for businesses navigating documentation and compliance requirements. As a result, some importers are reportedly considering selling their claims to hedge funds or financial firms in exchange for quicker access to cash rather than waiting through the full review process.