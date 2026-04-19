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Ice Spice Responds To Video Footage of Her Fighting Fan

Ice Spice Defends Herself From Fan Who Slapped Her: See Video Footage Of Fight & Fans' Wildest Reactions

The Bronx-bred rapper has responded since the video went viral, jokingly writing on X (formerly Twitter), "this wouldn't happen at Wendy's."

Published on April 19, 2026

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Source: THIBAUD MORITZ / Getty

Ice Spice didn’t back down after a fan slapped her while she was trying to enjoy her meal at a Hollywood McDonald’s in Los Angeles.

TMZ Hip Hop exclusively obtained footage of an altercation between Ice Spice and a “fan” that went off the rails. In the video, the fan approaches the table where Ice Spice and her friend were eating.

The fan looks like she tries to sit down, but is quickly dismissed by the “Big Guy” rapper, who then slaps the rapper.

Ice Spice quickly gets up, walks across multiple tables, getting her lick back before the action spills outside, where the Bronx native threw a phone belonging to a friend of the fan, and throws hands with a fan in the middle of the street.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘This Is What Entitlement Looks Like!’ — Ice Spice Sued For $400K After Allegedly Stiffing Wig Designer

TMZ did speak with Vayah, the fan who attacked Ice Spice, who claims she slapped the rapper for being rude while she was trying to compliment her and called her a “bitch.”

The rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said legal action will be taken, telling the celebrity gossip site, “The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD, and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security.”

The musician has responded since the video went viral, jokingly writing on X (formerly Twitter), “this wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s.”

Hilariously, according to TMZ, Ice Spice was in LA to shoot a Wendy’s ad.

Social media has been giving the “Deli” crafter her props for standing her ground and shooting the fair one with her attacker.

You can see those reactions below.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘I’m All Better Now’ — Ice Spice Shocks Fans Revealing Illness Led To Her Drastic Weight Loss

Ice Spice Defends Herself From Fan Who Slapped Her: See Video Footage Of Fight & Fans' Wildest Reactions was originally published on madamenoire.com

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