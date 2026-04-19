Kash Patel Vows To Sue Following Bombshell Allegations of Excessive Drinking

Win McNamee / Kash Patel

Mr. “I’ll see you in Valhalla,” Kash Patel, is big mad after a bombshell report shed light on the highly unqualified FBI Director’s disturbing behavior.

Running to Fox News, Kash Patel vowed to sue The Atlantic after it dropped a bombshell report citing insiders close to and in the FBI, that claimed Patel’s “excessive drinking” and “unexplained absences” has “alarmed colleagues.”

According to the report, the 46-year-old was drinking excessively at the private club Ned’s in D.C., in the presence of White House staff, and at The Poodle Room in Las Vegas over the weekend.

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The report claims that when Patel first took the job, several meetings had to be pushed back due to his hangovers and needing time to recover from his nights of hitting the bottle heavily.

In another instance, Patel’s security team had trouble waking him up when he was “seemingly intoxicated” and even had to request SWAT team equipment like a battering ram because he was not responding to answering the door.

Kash Patel Refuted All of The Allegations Made Against Him

During his interview, a defiant Patel refuted all of the allegations and told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, “I’m happy to announce on your show that we are not going to take this lying down. You want to attack my character? Come at me, bring it on, I’ll see you in court.”

“We have to fight back against the fake news. It’s one of the many things that President Trump is so successful at in leading out on, because no one is attacked as baselessly as he is, and as much as he is. I won’t tolerate their attacks on me because they are indirect attacks on the men and women of the FBI that we cleaned up.”

Patel continued, “If the fake news mafia wants to ring their drums as loud as they can, they’re never going to stop me from completing the mission that President Trump asked me to do, which is safeguarding America, and we’re doing it better than ever before.”

Patel’s drinking has been a topic of concern following a clip of him throwing back beers after Team USA’s hockey victory over Canada at the Winter Olympics.

There are even rumblings that Donald Trump is leaning toward firing Patel, making him the shortest-tenured FBI Director in the nation’s history. Normally, a FIB Director serves 10 years in the position.

It would seem Patel knows he is walking on thin ice because he even claims that he and his FBI will be announcing arrests regarding the false claims that the 2020 election was rigged against Trump, a false claim that Orange Mussolini keeps pushing.

Good luck with that, Kash.

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