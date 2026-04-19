Listen Live
Close
Reality TV

T.I. & Tiny's Son Major Harris Steps Out In Style For Senior Prom

T.I. & Tiny's Baby Boy Is All Grown Up! Major Harris Steps Out In Style For Senior Prom

Published on April 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Family Hustle has officially reached a sentimental new chapter. This weekend, the youngest son of hip-hop mogul T.I. and Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris officially joined the ranks of high school seniors heading off to their final school event. Major Harris’ prom has become the latest accomplishment for the Harris family, as fans watched the family on reality television are now seeing Major transform into a young adult.

Tiny Harris & Major Harris attend UNCENSORED Premiere Event
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

As one of the youngest of the Harris clan shared by T.I. and Tiny, Major has often been considered the baby of the household. However, his senior prom photos serve as a stark reminder that time flies, even in the fast-paced world of hip-hop.

Related Stories

Known as “baby boy,” Major has grown into a stylish and well put-together young man. He wore a classic double-breasted suit, with a black tie and a turquoise pocket square, which matched his date’s dress.

Videos shared to social media showed the Harris family and friends gathered outside their matte black home to send Major and his date off. T.I. and Tiny didn’t spare a penny as they had large letters spelling “PROM,” and fireworks, making the young couple’s entrance spectacular.

For many viewers, Major Harris remains the breakout star of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. Unlike some of his siblings who have pursued careers in the music industry, Major has spent much of his high school years focusing on his education and his interest in theater and technology.

Just last year, Tiny shared clips of Major performing in his school play, earning praise for his stage presence and discipline. His senior year has been a culmination of that hard work, and his prom serves as the unofficial kickoff to his graduation season.

Major Harris’ Prom Moment Is Just One Addition To Harris Accomplishments

Major Harris’ prom celebration comes shortly after his older sister, Deyjah Harris, was inducted into Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. The momentous occasion took place at the Clark Atlanta University (CAU) Panthers Stadium, where the sophomore crossed into the historic sisterhood alongside 34 of her peers.

As previously reported, the probate ceremony was a high-energy event that blended the traditions of Divine 9 with a touch of Atlanta royalty. Deyjah made her grand entrance to her father’s 2000s classic, “Bring Em’ Out.” Dressed in the sorority’s signature crimson and white, the new sorority member captivated the audience with a performance that displayed the signature Delta moves, adding her twist of a split at the end of her introduction.

While the atmosphere was celebratory, there was a deep, emotional undercurrent to Deyjah’s initiation. Upon introducing herself to the crowd, she revealed her line name: “Precious Heir.” According to Essence, the name is a direct tribute to her late aunt, Precious Harris, who was herself a devoted member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Precious, a beloved figure in the Harris family and a fan favorite on T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, tragically passed away in 2019 at the age of 66 following a car accident in Atlanta.

“Now some of y’all may know me as Princess of the South,” she told the crowd, “but in Delta land, I will forever be known as Precious Heir.”

SEE ALSO

T.I. & Tiny's Baby Boy Is All Grown Up! Major Harris Steps Out In Style For Senior Prom was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Kate Spade New York & NYLON to Host "Holiday Duo-ets" Celebration

Video Footage Shows Ice Spice Throwing Hands With Fan Who Slapped Her

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Delivers Remarks In Las Vegas

New York Native Donald Trump Clowned After Claiming He's Never Heard of "Corner Stores" Before

Hip-Hop Wired
WrestleMania After Dark Las Vegas Hall Of Fame Featuring Metro Boomin

Sneako Catches Fade On NYC Sidewalk, Web Rejoices

Hip-Hop Wired
US-CINEMA-FILM-CONVENTION-DISNEY

Marvel Previews Trailer To ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ At CinemaCon, The Public Awaits Their Turn

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  Shamika Sanders

Tia & Tamera's Brother Tahj Mowry Had The Internet In A Tizzy With This Thirst Trap

Entertainment  |  Weso

T.I.’s Son King Harris Arrested In Georgia Following Traffic Stop

Reddzz Rundown V3
Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Kanye Lawsuit, Gucci Mane Case

939wkys roots picnic
2 Items
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

ROAD TO ROOTS PICNIC: Win Your 2026 Festival Getaway

Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

All The Reasons Why We’re Watching WNBA Rising Star Azzi Fudd

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close