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DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Rumors, Ice Spice Attack & New Music

DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Rumors, Ice Spice Attack & New Music

Rihanna fuels pregnancy rumors, Ice Spice is attacked, and new music drops shake up New Music Friday.

Published on April 20, 2026

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DAILY DIRT BLANK

First up, Rihanna has the internet buzzing again after fans speculated she could be expecting baby number four. The chatter picked up when a content creator floated the idea online—and Rihanna herself jumped into the comments with a playful response, keeping fans guessing as only she can.

Across the pond, a major cultural moment is on the way as the Roots Picnic gears up for its first international edition in London. With Nas headlining alongside The Roots and a lineup packed with heavy hitters, it’s shaping up to be a must-watch global expansion of the beloved festival.

Meanwhile, legal drama is brewing for rapper Big 30. After securing bond earlier this month, prosecutors are pushing back, claiming he could be a flight risk due to his financial resources. His legal team, however, insists he has no prior criminal history.

In more troubling news, Ice Spice was reportedly attacked by a fan in Hollywood. Her attorney says the incident was unprovoked and confirmed it’s been reported to authorities, with legal action expected.

On a lighter note, New Music Friday came through strong. Sexyy Red dropped a surprise album, JT released a new single, and tracks from Quavo and Ludacris are already setting the tone for the season.

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