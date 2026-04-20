Listen Live
Close
News

Trump Rant Claims Mamdani "Destroying" New York City

Trump Rant Claims Mamdani "Destroying" New York City

President Donald Trump blasted New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani over his tax policies on social media, claiming “people are fleeing.” 

Published on April 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Former President Obama Joins NYC Mayor Mamdani On A Visit To Child Care Center
Source: Pool / Getty

A new rant by President Donald Trump is zeroing in on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s proposal on taxing the second homes of the wealthy. Trump blasted the mayor in a post on his Truth Social media platform on Thursday (April 16).

“Sadly, Mayor Mamdani is DESTROYING New York! It has no chance! The United States of America should not contribute to its failure,” Trump wrote, continuing: “It will only get WORSE. The TAX, TAX, TAX Policies are SO WRONG. People are fleeing. They must change their ways, AND FAST. History has proven, THIS ‘STUFF’ JUST DOESN’T WORK.”

The “Pied-à-Terre” tax was announced on Wednesday (April 15) by Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul. It will levy an annual surcharge on individuals who, according to the city’s press release, own “one to three family homes, condominiums and co-ops valued above $5 million when owners have a separate primary residence outside of New York City.”

The tax is aimed at the ultra-wealthy, and the press release notes that the proposal was supported by 93% of New Yorkers. Democratic leaders note that it would raise $500 million for New York City, and Mamdani stated in a press conference on Thursday that it would count toward lowering the city’s $5.4 billion budget deficit. Hochul said that the tax would affect 13,000 properties.

Trump’s rant against Mamdani comes weeks after the two had another productive meeting at the White House, where they both discussed potential projects to expand affordable housing in New York City. It occurred as a student at Columbia University was abducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Trump directed the student to be released soon after his meeting with Mamdani.

Trump had previously called Mamdani a “despot” as well as a “communist” during the assemblyman’s campaign for mayor, but warmed up to him during their first meeting last November, even defending him from questions from the press that could be deemed adversarial.

SEE ALSO

Trump Rant Claims Mamdani "Destroying" New York City was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Mitchell & Ness Drops Mac Miller & Pittsburgh Steelers Collab

Hip-Hop Wired
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023

Cardi B Snaps On Arena Staff For Being Disrespectful, Threatened To Cancel Atlanta Show

Hip-Hop Wired
US-SHOOTING-CRIME

Shamar Elkins Kills 8 Children, Injures 2 Women In Louisiana Shooting

Hip-Hop Wired
Senate Intelligence Committee Hears Testimony From Top Officials On Worldwide Threats

Kash Patel Vows To Sue Following Bombshell Allegations of Excessive Drinking

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Entertainment  |  Shamika Sanders

Festival Fashion: Celebs Show Off Their Desert Style At Coachella

Celebrity  |  Shamika Sanders

Tahj Mowry Has The Internet In A Tizzy With This Thirst Trap

939wkys roots picnic
2 Items
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

ROAD TO ROOTS PICNIC: Win Your 2026 Festival Getaway

Entertainment  |  Weso

T.I.’s Son King Harris Arrested In Georgia Following Traffic Stop

Reddzz Rundown V3
Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Kanye Lawsuit, Gucci Mane Case

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close