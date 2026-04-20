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Mississippi Stores See Delays In Wine & Liquor Deliveries

Mississippi Retailers Hit With Delays In Wine & Liquor Deliveries

Mississippi's Alcoholic Beverage Control department oversees distribution of adult beverages in the state, a move from how others states operate

Published on April 20, 2026

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Adult beverage retailers in the state of Mississippi are suffering hits to their business due to a massive influx of delayed deliveries of product. In some cases, many of these Mississippi businesses have been waiting months for their shipment of wines and liquor for their shelves.

In a report from the Associated Press, the outlet spoke with retailers in the Magnolia State contending with the reality that the state controls the distribution of the products they wish to sell to consumers. In short, the delay in shipment has reportedly hit some of these retailers in the pocket.

Brandi Carter, who owns the Levure Bottle Shop in Jackson, says that her inventory has dwindled to new lows as they await a state agency’s decision to move on to delivery. Carter also added that the delay, which has lasted since February, has impacted another business venture in which she serves as the beverage director of a restaurant.

“I’ve just reached acceptance that this is our new normal, and it’s awful,” Carter said.

Mississippi’s Alcoholic Beverage Control division oversees the distribution of wine and liquor statewide. In other states, a collective of distribution companies works with businesses and retailers.

The state’s Department of Revenue said that earlier in the month, more than 172,000 cases were awaiting delivery and took on average 17 days for distribution. The numbers were higher in the previous month, when over 222,000 cases were waiting to be delivered and took around 25 days to be distributed. Carter said that delivery took just a few days at the top of the year alone.

The report goes on to reveal that the warehouse suffered from a software glitch, causing the system to incorrectly state that products were delivered. The Mississippi Department of Revenue says that they’ve addressed the issue and that the delivery snafus should all be eliminated.

“While capacity at the existing facility has been a challenge for well over five years, there is not an alcohol shortage,” the department said. “As retail ordering stabilizes, we anticipate shipments returning to normal volume within the coming weeks.”

There were some concerns about the overall industry shift with younger generations drinking less, and President Donald Trump’s tariffs policies that have had a wider impact than predicted.

Yet despite the correction to the software, others say that the delays could have a looming effect that extends to the end of the year as the warmer months and gatherings crop up.

Photo: Getty

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Mississippi Retailers Hit With Delays In Wine & Liquor Deliveries was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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