DAILY DIRT: Cardi B Wins, Offset & Tory Lanez Drama

It’s a winning season for Cardi B, who just wrapped her 35-city Little Miss Drama Tour with massive success. The sold-out run pulled in an impressive $70 million and over 430,000 tickets sold—making it the highest-grossing debut arena tour by a female rapper. Cardi took a moment to thank her team, crew, and loyal fans for helping make history.

Meanwhile, her soon-to-be ex, Offset, is dealing with more legal trouble. A producer known as Chase The Money claims he worked on Offset’s track “Worth It” without a formal agreement and is now suing for compensation and rights. Ironically, Offset previously sued the same producer over similar issues, proving this legal back-and-forth is far from over.

In other headlines, Tory Lanez has filed a $100 million federal lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections. He alleges negligence after a prison stabbing incident and claims his career suffered due to confiscated music materials, including unreleased lyrics.

And across the pond, Kanye West continues to face setbacks, with another European show canceled—this time by a Swiss venue. With multiple performances already scrapped, questions remain about the future of his international tour dates.