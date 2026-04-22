Maryland Named One Of the Most Financially Literate States In America

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Maryland is holding its own when it comes to financial knowledge, ranking among the top 10 most financially literate states in the country, according to a new WalletHub report.

The study places Maryland at No. 10 overall, with strong showings in financial planning habits and overall financial awareness. While states like Minnesota, Colorado, and Wisconsin topped the list, Maryland’s position signals that residents are doing better than most when it comes to managing money and understanding financial systems.

But the bigger picture shows there’s still work to do nationwide. Americans ended 2025 with nearly $1.39 trillion in credit card debt, and nearly two in five people say they expect their debt to grow in 2026. That trend highlights why financial literacy is more important than ever, especially for younger generations.

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Experts say states that rank higher typically require personal finance education in high school, helping students learn budgeting, credit management, and long-term financial planning early on.

For Maryland, the ranking reflects a mix of solid financial habits and education, but also room for improvement. The state ranked 12th in WalletLiteracy, 9th in financial planning and habits, and 27th in financial knowledge and education, suggesting there’s still a gap in how financial concepts are taught.

The takeaway? Maryland is ahead of the curve—but not immune to the financial challenges impacting the rest of the country.

As inflation, rising costs, and debt continue to affect households, experts say expanding access to financial education, especially in schools, could be key to keeping Maryland residents financially strong for the long run.

Keep scrolling to see where other states landed.

1. Minnesota