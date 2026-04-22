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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Cover, Drake Chaos & Legal Drama

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Cover, Drake Chaos & Legal Drama

Rihanna and her daughter stun on a magazine cover, Drake’s album teaser causes chaos in Toronto, and Pooh Shiesty’s dad pushes for release in court.

Published on April 22, 2026

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It’s a big moment for Rihanna, who is trending after landing a stunning magazine cover with her baby daughter, Riot Rose. The duo appears in W Magazine’s pop issue dressed in Dior haute couture, marking their first cover together and instantly sending fans into celebration mode. Meanwhile, Rihanna’s album Anti continues its historic run, staying on the Billboard charts for nearly a decade.

Over in Toronto, Drake has fans going wild with his latest “Iceman” album teaser. The rapper placed a giant ice sculpture in the city, hinting that his release date was frozen inside. Fans showed up ready to crack the code—literally—using lighters, tools, and even starting small fires to uncover the hidden date. The chaos eventually led to police shutting the scene down, but rumors suggest the album could drop May 15.

In legal news, the father of Pooh Shiesty is continuing his fight for release. He has filed arguments claiming federal authorities lack sufficient evidence to justify keeping him detained. The case remains ongoing as the court weighs whether he will be allowed to walk free.

From fashion moments to fan frenzy and courtroom drama, today’s headlines are keeping the culture talking.

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