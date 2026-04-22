Teyana Taylor Recreates Janet's Iconic '90s ‘If’ Look — And Miss Jackson's Reaction Is Everything

Source: AB + DM / People

Teyana Taylor is putting herself in Janet Jackson‘s shoes, paying tribute to the singer by posing in one of her legendary looks.

The Grammy Award winner recreates one of Janet Jackson’s most iconic looks, exclusive to People’s World’s Most Beautiful issue. For the occasion, Taylor is wearing the military-inspired cream ensemble Jackson wore while performing “If” during her Janet World Tour from 1993 to 1995.

“Everybody who knows me, knows I don’t play about Janet,” Teyana told the mag while getting ready for her close-up. “I’m still, like, her number one fan.”

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Source: AB + DM / People

The actress and singer went on to explain that her fandom dates back to the late ’90s. When she was only about 9 years old, Taylor found the DVD of Jackson’s ultra-sexy 1998-1999 Velvet Rope Tour, which she admits she “had no business watching.”

“When I saw it, oh my God. I knew what I wanted to do when I got older,” she told People. “I knew that I wanted to be an artist.”

The “Rose In Harlem” singer has recreated Jackson’s iconic looks before, but for this shoot, she wanted to do something “different and unexpected.” The look was styled completely by Taylor herself, with Baba Jagne and Laurel DeWitt bringing the vision to life alongside makeup artist Yeika Glow and hairstylist Lateafa Alvaranga.