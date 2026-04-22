Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 22, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One When it comes to the events shaping our daily lives and our community, staying updated is our greatest tool. In the latest edition of “What We Need to Know,” Sybil Wilkes delivers the crucial updates we all need to navigate the week. From shifts in political power to rising costs at the pump, and a groundbreaking moment for Black excellence in aviation, here is your breakdown of the news impacting our community right now. ✕ Empowering Our Community: Supporting Black-Owned Businesses Economic empowerment remains a powerful tool for building generational wealth. By keeping dollars circulating within our communities, we create stable jobs and foster environments where our visionary entrepreneurs can thrive. Wilkes reminds us that every mindful purchase acts as a vote for the future we want to build. This ongoing initiative celebrates our diverse talents and strengthens the financial foundation of our neighborhoods.

Congressional Shakeup: Rep. McCormick Steps Down Amid Ethics Probe The political landscape shifted abruptly on Tuesday when Florida Congresswoman Sheila Shierfolitz McCormick resigned. Her departure came just moments before the House Ethics Committee was scheduled to vote on her expulsion from Congress. The Democratic lawmaker currently faces a criminal trial set for 2027 regarding allegations that she illegally diverted federal relief funds to finance a potential political campaign. Calling the investigation a “partisan witch hunt,” she promised her supporters that she will continue fighting for the people of District I outside the halls of government.

Virginia Votes: Redistricting Reform and Representation Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Meanwhile, our voting power is taking center stage in Virginia, where voters officially approved a sweeping constitutional amendment. This major change grants the Democratic-controlled legislature temporary power to redraw the state’s congressional districts, completely overriding the Independent Redistricting Commission. Political analysts note that this pivotal move could expand the current Democratic advantage to a commanding 10-to-1 margin. Because representation matters deeply to our community, experts warn this single referendum could ultimately decide which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives following the 2026 midterm elections.

Rising Tensions Abroad: U.S.-Iran Standoff Impacts Gas Prices On the global front, a tense military standoff between the United States and Iran is hitting our wallets directly. Global oil prices surged past the $95 per barrel mark on Sunday as commercial tankers found themselves stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. The market spike follows President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. Navy forcibly seized an Iranian cargo ship attempting to bypass an ongoing blockade. With Tehran vowing to retaliate against the United States, we can expect to see these international tensions reflected in higher prices at our local gas pumps.