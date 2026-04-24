Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sukihana Shares Pregnancy and Next Steps on Morning Hustle

Sukihana is stepping into a brand new chapter, and she recently stopped by the Morning Hustle to share the excitement with our community. The reality star officially announced she is expecting a baby girl this July. Embracing her journey into motherhood, she has adopted a much healthier lifestyle and cut out alcohol entirely. She even shared a glowing moment involving Erykah Badu handing her a plate of fruit at a concert, which she took as a beautiful sign of her pregnancy.

Setting the record straight, Suki quickly addressed the swirling internet rumors regarding the father of her child. She shut down the chatter claiming Dr. Umar Johnson was the father, clarifying that the two are simply good friends.



✕

Her real leading man is her boyfriend, a music producer with whom she shares a deeply loving relationship. The couple is actively discussing marriage and building a solid foundation. While they want to do things the right way, Suki made it clear she is in no rush to walk down the aisle.

Beyond her growing family, she is expanding her entertainment footprint. Suki announced an upcoming project alongside Bobbi Althoff. This new series serves as a powerful rebranding moment. She wants the community to see the real woman behind the viral clips, using this platform to authentically showcase her personal evolution and celebrate her diverse layers.

Her loyal fan base are entirely here for the ride. They have showered her with positive feedback, love, and thoughtful gifts to celebrate the upcoming baby. With a strong team and a renewed focus, Sukihana is ready to empower her voice and embrace this exciting season of life.

Sukihana Is Branching Out With New Baby & New Series was originally published on themorninghustle.com