Chris Brown Hits Back At ‘Karens’ Criticizing Usher R&B Tour: 'The Self Hating H*es Be Making Me LAUGH'

Chris Brown is firing back at anyone who wants to stay far away from his upcoming tour with Usher.

Source: John Medina / Getty

On Sunday, April 26, the controversial performer spoke out amid backlash over his upcoming tour with Usher. While the singer has no shortage of fans who don’t care about his indiscretions, critics aren’t happy with those supporting Brown due to his long history of abuse and other arrests.

“The funniest and the weirdest s*** ever to me is the fact that poeple have the option to come to my tour and the option not to,” He began in a lengthy Instagram Story. “I know everyone who is a fan of me and USHER will definitely be in the building and it will be PACKED just like last year.” Brown continued, “But I’m scrolling through insta and tik tok and I come across rage bait pages and or these fake woke stand up for nothing pages bashing people for wanted to come have a good time. The dudes hating, I can understand that(thinking we gone steal ya girl and s**t). BUT THE KARENS, and the self hating h*es be making me LAUGH. I CANT WAIT TO RUB THIS S*** IN YALL FACE.”

Chris Brown has had multiple run-ins with the law over the course of his career, including pleading guilty to felony assault for brutally beating his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009. Another one of his exes, Karrueche Tran, was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown in 2017.

The singer’s most recent arrest was last year, in May 2025. At the time, the singer was taken into custody in Manchester, England, for allegedly hitting music producer Abe Diaw with a tequila bottle at a London nightclub in 2023. This arrest was extra sweet for certain critics of the singer, as it came just a few hours after he posted a message of support for Tory Lanez, who is currently serving 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Months later, Diaw requested that the case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning he can’t change his mind about the decision later. Most cases dismissed with prejudice usually suggest that a settlement was reached; however, neither Chris nor Diaw has confirmed if any money was exchanged.

Check out some reactions to Chris Brown and Usher’s joint R&B Tour announcement down below:

Chris Brown Hits Back At ‘Karens’ Criticizing Usher R&B Tour: 'The Self Hating H*es Be Making Me LAUGH' was originally published on bossip.com