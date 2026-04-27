Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Chris Brown Hits Back At ‘Karens’ Criticizing Usher R&B Tour

Chris Brown Hits Back At ‘Karens’ Criticizing Usher R&B Tour: 'The Self Hating H*es Be Making Me LAUGH'

Published on April 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chris Brown is firing back at anyone who wants to stay far away from his upcoming tour with Usher.

Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field
Source: John Medina / Getty

On Sunday, April 26, the controversial performer spoke out amid backlash over his upcoming tour with Usher. While the singer has no shortage of fans who don’t care about his indiscretions, critics aren’t happy with those supporting Brown due to his long history of abuse and other arrests.

“The funniest and the weirdest s*** ever to me is the fact that poeple have the option to come to my tour and the option not to,” He began in a lengthy Instagram Story. “I know everyone who is a fan of me and USHER will definitely be in the building and it will be PACKED just like last year.”

Brown continued, “But I’m scrolling through insta and tik tok and I come across rage bait pages and or these fake woke stand up for nothing pages bashing people for wanted to come have a good time. The dudes hating, I can understand that(thinking we gone steal ya girl and s**t). BUT THE KARENS, and the self hating h*es be making me LAUGH. I CANT WAIT TO RUB THIS S*** IN YALL FACE.”

Chris Brown has had multiple run-ins with the law over the course of his career, including pleading guilty to felony assault for brutally beating his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009. Another one of his exes, Karrueche Tran, was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown in 2017.

The singer’s most recent arrest was last year, in May 2025. At the time, the singer was taken into custody in Manchester, England, for allegedly hitting music producer Abe Diaw with a tequila bottle at a London nightclub in 2023. This arrest was extra sweet for certain critics of the singer, as it came just a few hours after he posted a message of support for Tory Lanez, who is currently serving 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Months later, Diaw requested that the case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning he can’t change his mind about the decision later. Most cases dismissed with prejudice usually suggest that a settlement was reached; however, neither Chris nor Diaw has confirmed if any money was exchanged.

Check out some reactions to Chris Brown and Usher’s joint R&B Tour announcement down below:

SEE ALSO

Chris Brown Hits Back At ‘Karens’ Criticizing Usher R&B Tour: 'The Self Hating H*es Be Making Me LAUGH' was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

US President Donald Trump speaks in Washington D.C

Following WHCD Shooting, Donald Trump Expresses Need For His White House Ballroom Vanity Project

Hip-Hop Wired
Mentalist Oz Pearlman Hosts The White House Correspondents Dinner

Trump Evacuated From White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion Says Klay Thompson Cheated On Her

Hip-Hop Wired

Candace Owens The Latest Recipient of Donald Trump's Racist "Low IQ" Insult

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
8 Items
Beauty  |  Samjah Iman

Solange Debuts New Do + Her Most Trendsetting Hairstyles Through The Years

The Morning Hustle Birthday Bash XXX Flyaway 2026
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Win Your Way to Birthday Bash in Atlanta

16 Items
Movies  |  Sammy Approved

15 90s Movies To Watch If You Want To Understand Why Millennials Act Like This

Trending
10 Items

Trending

Travel  |  Shannon Dawson

Broke But Booked — 10 Cheap Places To Travel For The Ultimate Summer 2026 Girls Trip That Feel Expensive (But Aren’t)

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

2026 NBA Playoffs: Where Every Series Stands Right Now

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close