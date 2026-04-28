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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Megan, Nicki Drama & Chris Brown Baby

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Megan, Nicki Drama & Chris Brown Baby

Megan Thee Stallion splits from Klay Thompson, Nicki Minaj faces rumors tied to her husband, and Chris Brown celebrates a new baby.

Published on April 28, 2026

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Reddzz Rundown V3

It’s another day, another round of headline-making moments in entertainment—and the timeline is definitely talking.

First up, Megan Thee Stallion is making it clear she’s choosing peace after confirming her split from Klay Thompson. The rapper took to social media to suggest issues with trust and fidelity played a role, emphasizing that respect is non-negotiable in her relationships. She later shared that she’s focusing on herself and moving forward with clarity. Meanwhile, Lexie Brown shut down rumors linking her to the situation, calling speculation false.

Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj is once again at the center of viral chatter. Reports and online rumors claim that her husband, Kenneth Petty, may be living separately and facing personal issues, though none of the claims have been officially confirmed. The speculation has continued to circulate across blogs and social media, keeping fans guessing about what’s really going on behind the scenes.

On a more celebratory note, Chris Brown is expanding his family. The singer and his partner Jada Wallace have reportedly welcomed their first child together, marking another milestone for the artist.

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