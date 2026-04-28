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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Hilton Shooting, Trump Interview, VA Maps

A Hilton shooting suspect is in custody, Trump addresses allegations in a 60 Minutes interview, and Virginia’s Supreme Court weighs key redistricting decisions.

Published on April 28, 2026

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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

A series of major developments are making headlines across the DMV, from a troubling act of violence to political tensions and a key legal case that could shape future elections.

Authorities have identified the suspect in a recent Hilton hotel shooting as Cole Thomas Allen of Torrance, California. According to investigators, Allen allegedly sent a manifesto to family members just minutes before entering the hotel lobby. Reports indicate that relatives had previously raised concerns about his mental health. He is now in custody and facing multiple federal charges as the investigation continues.

Shortly after the incident, Donald Trump appeared in an interview on 60 Minutes, where he addressed claims tied to a manifesto believed to be connected to the suspect. During the exchange, Trump strongly denied allegations referenced in the document, pushing back against what he described as false and unrelated accusations. The moment has since sparked widespread conversation online, adding to an already tense national climate.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, the Supreme Court of Virginia heard arguments in a significant case that could determine whether the state’s congressional district map will be redrawn ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The outcome of the case could impact how districts are represented and potentially shift the political landscape in the region. While no decision timeline has been announced, candidates are required to file for the upcoming election cycle by late May, adding urgency to the court’s ruling.

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