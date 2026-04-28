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Mike Vrabel's Alleged Shared Dianna Russini's Spotify Playlist Leaks

Mike Vrabel Clowned For Counseling Comeback As Alleged Shared Dianna Russini's Spotify Playlist Leaks

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel stepped away during the NFL Draft amid an unearthed alleged affair with Dianna Russini but more information continues to pour out.

Published on April 28, 2026

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Super Bowl LX - New England Patriots Media Availability & Practice
Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

As promised, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel skipped out on the third day of the NFL draft to try to patch things up with his wife, and of course, his every move is being watched.

Following the exposed alleged affair with NFL reporter Dianna Russini, Vrabel promised to focus on his family by entering counseling.

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization, and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them,” he said ahead of the draft. “In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend. This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.”

After making good on that promise, he was spotted at the Salt Lake City, Utah, airport and decided to do some last-minute shopping at a woman’s store called Hip & Humble, which PageSix says was for his wife.

After the airport pickups —just 48 hours after taking a break for counseling—he was back in the Patriots’ Foxborough facility with a smirk on his face in a photo posted by Adam Schefter.

As he tries to put the scandal behind him, social media is just doubling down, and after uncovering countless clips of Russini’s disparaging remarks about her husband, they discovered her Spotify.

Internet sleuths found that she curated a playlist called “TURNIN THE PAGE” and shared it with someone named ‘Mike’ on December 19, 2022.

It turns out that it was the day after Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans capped off their season with four straight losses to the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Los Angeles Chargers. The playlist featured artists like Beyonce, Latto, Black Eyed Peas, P!nk, and Van Halen. After it was discovered, Russini’s playlist was swiftly deleted from her Spotify.

The drama began when Russini and Vrabel were spotted cozied up at a luxury resort in Sedona, and they both denied that anything inappropriate was going on, claiming it was just a trip with friends. But that excuse crumbled: Russini stepped down from The Athletic, Vrabel admitted to “taking accountability for his actions,” and other photos leaked, including ones of them kissing at a bar in 2020.

See how social media is reacting to the latest Russini drama below.

Mike Vrabel Clowned For Counseling Comeback As Alleged Shared Dianna Russini's Spotify Playlist Leaks was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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