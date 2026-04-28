Houston Hottie Heartbreak: Megan Thee Stallion Ends 'Moulin Rouge' Run Early Following Klay Thompson Split

Megan Thee Stallion's last Moulin Rouge! performance is on May 1, citing an incredible experience and gratitude for the cast and crew.

Megan left a recent Moulin Rouge! performance early due to medical issues, but returned just two days later.

Megan has split from her boyfriend of nearly a year, Klay Thompson, accusing him of infidelity and lack of respect.

Megan Thee Stallion just announced that her time with Moulin Rouge! The Musical will come to an end early.

Source: Theo Wargo/ Johnny Nunez

Though she was originally scheduled to be in the show through May 17, the rapper took to social media on Monday, April 27, to announce that her final show as Zidler in the Broadway musical will be this Friday, May 1.

Posting a carousel of photos with fans outside the show, Megan wrote a statement emphasizing just how much she’s appreciated every moment of this journey.

“Hotties, my last performance as Zidler in @moulinrougebway will be May 1 ❤️‍🩹,” she began in her Instagram caption. “It’s been such an honor to be part of Moulin Rouge and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater. Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work.” The Houston native continued, “Every single person at the Moulin Rouge has inspired me to go harder as an entertainer. I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful. Y’all are really some of the kindest human beings I’ve ever met! To all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey!”

A replacement performer for her run from May 2-17 has yet to be announced. Megan Thee Stallion marked the time as the first female performer to play the role of Zidler, previously known as Harold Zidler.

While fans who bought tickets for Megan’s last run are understandably disappointed in this decision, it doesn’t exactly come as a surprise with everything going on in her life. Earlier this month, the star left a performance of the musical early and sought hospital treatment.

“On Tuesday evening, Megan was transported to a local hospital to undergo a medical evaluation after experiencing concerning symptoms,” her rep told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “Doctors ultimately identified extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction and low metabolic levels as the cause of her symptoms. Megan has since been treated, discharged and is now resting.”

She returned to the show just two days later, calling the incident “a real wake-up call.”

“I’ve been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough,” she wrote in a message to her fans. “It honestly scared me. I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn’t. Hotties I wanna be real with y’all because you mean everything to me and I hate letting yall down.”

Fast forward to this past weekend, Megan took to Instagram to announce that she and her boyfriend of almost a year, Klay Thompson, had called it quits, accusing him of infidelity.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,’” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous????’ B***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.”

She expanded on the decision in a statement shared with TMZ, saying, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

Houston Hottie Heartbreak: Megan Thee Stallion Ends 'Moulin Rouge' Run Early Following Klay Thompson Split was originally published on bossip.com