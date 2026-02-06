Don’t Miss Your Shot at $100 A Day

We’re giving away $100 every day during our “A Hunnid A Day” contest—but you’ve got to be listening to win! Tune in to 93.9 WKYS, catch the cue, and follow the entry instructions for your shot at daily cash. Miss it, and you miss out—so keep it locked all day for your best chance to win.

“NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Washington, DC metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The ‘A Hunnid A Day’ Sweepstakes ends on Sunday, December 31, 2026. Subject to Official Rules.“