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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Quavo & Offset Buzz, Beyoncé Talk

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Quavo & Offset Buzz, Beyoncé Talk

Quavo and Offset spark reunion buzz tied to Migos, while Beyoncé fuels Act 3 and Destiny’s Child speculation.

Published on April 29, 2026

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The timeline is heating up as Quavo and Offset have fans speculating about a possible reunion in honor of Migos. The buzz comes after Quavo shared a throwback photo featuring Takeoff, paired with a caption hinting that there may still be unfinished business.

The post has reignited hope among fans who are eager to see the duo reunite, even if it’s just for a tribute project. While many acknowledge that things won’t be the same without Takeoff, supporters continue to call for one more moment from the group that helped shape a generation of hip-hop.

Meanwhile, speculation is also swirling in the BeyHive. Beyoncé has fans dissecting her recent posts ahead of the Met Gala 2026, where she’s set to serve as co-chair. The internet quickly jumped to conclusions, with some suggesting her highly anticipated Act 3 could include a reunion with Destiny’s Child.

However, there’s no confirmed announcement, and the rumors appear to be driven largely by fan theories. As always, social media speculation can move fast—but for now, both stories remain in the rumor phase, leaving fans hopeful but waiting for official word.

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