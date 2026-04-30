Listen Live
Close
News

Radio One DC Goes Purple For Lupus Awareness

We’re teaming up with the Lupus Foundation of America to raise awareness, support survivors, and push for a cure—join us this May.

Published on April 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

lupus may awareness month

Radio One DC is going purple all month long in support of lupus awareness. In partnership with the Lupus Foundation of America, we’re using our voices and platforms to help make lupus visible while advocating for those impacted by the disease.

We’re calling on our community to stand with us—whether that means learning more, spreading awareness, or taking action. You can join our team for the upcoming September Lupus Walk or make a donation to support ongoing research and efforts to find a cure.

Let’s come together, raise awareness, and turn our voices into impact. Tap in below to learn more and get involved.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Your Tax Dollars Being Wasted: Unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Takes Kid Rock on Apache Helicopter Joy Ride

Hip-Hop Wired

No One Asked For This: Donald Trump Will Desecrate U.S. Passports With His Orange Mug

Hip-Hop Wired
Every Brand That Used Drake’s 'ICEMAN' Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard

Every Brand That Used Drake’s 'ICEMAN' Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Jay-Z Named One Of NYT's 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out For Joe Turner’s Come And Gone Opening Night

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Like Father, Like Son: NFL Players Who Followed Their Dads Into The League

The Morning Hustle Birthday Bash XXX Flyaway 2026
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Win Your Way to Birthday Bash in Atlanta

16 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Le’Veon Bell Accuses Ex-NY Jets Coach Adam Gase of Using Cocaine In His Office

47 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Rest In Sports: Notable Sports Figures And Athletes Who have Died In 2026

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close