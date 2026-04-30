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Maryland PACE Act Limits Use of Rap Lyrics in Court Cases

Maryland Moves To Limit Use Of Rap Lyrics In Court Under New PACE Act

Published on April 30, 2026

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Maryland is set to become the first state on the East Coast to limit how rap lyrics and other forms of creative expression can be used in criminal trials.

Lawmakers in the Maryland General Assembly recently passed the Protecting Artists’ Creative Expression Act, also known as the PACE Act. The bill establishes stricter guidelines for when artistic content can be introduced as evidence in court, CBS Baltimore reports

State Del. Marlon Amprey, who sponsored the legislation, said the goal is to ensure fairness.

“If that song isn’t directly tied to the case, it shouldn’t be used in court,” Amprey said.

The bill does not ban the use of lyrics. Instead, it creates consistent standards across all art forms, including music, books, and films, to prevent selective targeting. Supporters say rap music has often been used disproportionately against young Black and Latino men to suggest violent behavior.

Gov. Wes Moore is expected to sign the bill on May 12. If approved, it will take effect October 1, 2026.

The legislation has been in development for more than four years. It requires a four-part test before creative expression can be admitted as evidence, ensuring it is relevant, reliable, and not unfairly prejudicial.

The push was supported by the advocacy group Free Our Art, led by Baltimore native Kevin Liles.

The issue has gained national attention, including cases involving rapper Young Thug, as courts across several states have overturned convictions tied to the improper use of lyrics.

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Maryland Moves To Limit Use Of Rap Lyrics In Court Under New PACE Act was originally published on 92q.com

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