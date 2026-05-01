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Knicks Embarrass Hawks In History-Making Blowout, Social Media Erupts

NY Knicks Embarrass ATL Hawks In History-Making Blowout, Social Media Erupts With Memes

The Knicks demolished the Hawks in a historic blowout to clinch their second-round playoff berth.

Published on May 1, 2026

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New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six
Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

The New York Knicks have officially made it to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, after fending off the Atlanta Hawks.

But they didn’t just send the Hawks home 4-2 in the series; they led a blowout of epically embarrassing proportions.

The whooping started very early, midway through the first quarter, when the last sense of normalcy was when the Knicks were up 12-11.

Then the run began, 14-0 in four minutes, and even when Atlanta tried to respond, they couldn’t land more than a handful of field goals, ending the first quarter 40-15.

The hole just got deeper in the second quarter when, by the eight-minute mark, the Knicks had already hit the 50-point mark, and the Hawks were still at 19.

The only misstep they had was when Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels got tied up with Mitchell Robinson, fought dangerously close to the fans, and ended with them both getting ejected with around five minutes left in the half.

The Knicks kept going off with the rest of its starters of Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart all contributing to making history, ending the first half 83-36, which is the largest halftime lead ever in an NBA playoff game.

In the waning seconds of the second quarter, even the Knicks were having some fun as captain Brunson roughhoused with rapper and Atlanta diehard Lil Boosie.

Once entering the third quarter, it was pretty obvious that the next 24 minutes would basically be garbage time, and at one point, the Knicks led by 61 points, 101-40, which is a record in a playoff game in the play-by-play era, according to ESPN.

They cruised to a predictable victory, winning on the road 140-89. 

While the offense was clicking, Brunson was quick to praise his team on the other side of the ball.

“We were able to get stops, run in transition, get layups,” Jalen Brunson said. “It really came down to our defense. It allowed us to play fast. Allowed us to play in transition. And we made shots. Most importantly, it shows us what we’re capable of defensively. I think that’s really important.”

The game’s top performer was OG Anunoby, who dropped 29 points as fans joked that he was playing as if Anne Hathaway was courtside with “O-G” chants roaring. 

“We just came out with intensity,” said Anunoby. “We were ready to play from the very jump … We know what we’re capable of. We know we’re a great team. We just need to continue to do it.”  

He added that he hasn’t been part of such a blowout since high school.

See social media’s reaction to the blowout below, as fans await to see if the Knicks will be playing the Philadelphia 76ers or the Boston Celtics.

NY Knicks Embarrass ATL Hawks In History-Making Blowout, Social Media Erupts With Memes was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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