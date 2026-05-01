What's The Best Black Biopic Ever?

Source: Morning Hustle’s Top 5 Black Biopics Ranked The Morning Hustle turned up the nostalgia and debate during its “I Got 5 On It” segment, with comedian Alton Walker leading a lively countdown of his top five movie biopics. Inspired by news around the Michael Jackson biopic’s big box office start, the crew jumped into a funny, passionate conversation about which films really left a mark. From music legends to civil rights icons, the list blended culture, quotables, and replay value.

✕ No. 5: The Temptations

Walker kicked off the list with The Temptations, calling it a solid classic packed with memorable lines and unforgettable group drama. The hosts agreed it deserves respect, even if it landed at the bottom of the ranking. Its mix of brotherhood, ego, and hit records still hits with fans today.

No. 4: What’s Love Got to Do with It

At number four, Walker chose What’s Love Got to Do with It, the Tina Turner biopic that remains one of the most powerful music films ever made. He said it is one he can watch “over and over and over again,” and the room clearly backed that up. The film’s emotional weight and Angela Bassett’s performance still hold strong.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. No. 3: Ray

Ray came in at number three, with Jamie Foxx getting major praise for his portrayal of Ray Charles. Walker said it is another film with endless rewatch value, and the hosts agreed that Foxx fully embodied the music legend. That performance still stands as one of the best biopic roles in modern film.

No. 2: Malcolm X

The crew gave Malcolm X major love, with more than one host naming it their personal number one. Walker placed it at number two, calling it a film that “kind of started it all.” Denzel Washington’s commanding performance remains iconic.