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Halle Bailey Makes Red Carpet Debut With Scott Bridgeway

DD-Who? Halle Bailey Debuts New Boo Music Producer Scott Bridgeway On ASCAP Awards Red Carpet

Halle Bailey makes a splash as she steps out with her new beau, Scott Bridgeway, at the ASCAP Awards, confirming their romance.

Published on May 3, 2026

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ASCAP 2026 Pop Awards
Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

New man, who dis? That’s what Halle Bailey is saying after making things red carpet official with the man we once labeled her “mystery morsel,” who’s now been identified as producer Scott Bridgeway.

The songstress/actress attended the ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles on April 30, looking like a beauty in black while celebrating her man’s big night.

RELATED CONTENT: Catching Flights And Feelings — Halle Bailey And Regé-Jean Page Talk Sweet New Film ‘You, Me & Tuscany’

Another post circulating on X showed the couple side by side, with people noting how refreshingly low-key and genuinely happy Halle looks these days. And honestly? We see it too.

Now, for those who missed the origin story, allow us to catch you up. As BOSSIP previously reported, Halle was first spotted getting cozy with a mystery man on a yacht in Positano, Italy, last summer while filming her latest film, You, Me & Tuscany. 

In photos obtained by TheShadeRoom, Halle was seen living it up with a man with long locs, identified by fans as Scott Bridgeway, one of Kendrick Lamar’s producers. He was all smiles in every picture, sharing a smooch with the actress and happily lathering her up with sunscreen.

So who exactly is Scott Bridgeway?

Vibe did the full breakdown, and the man’s résumé is seriously impressive.

According to his public biography on the Universal Music Publishing Group website, Scott Bridgeway was born Ruchaun Akers in Roanoke, Va., and is a producer from Charlotte, N.C. Bridgeway has credits with Kendrick, including production on the GNX album, as well as with Kanye West, Baby Keem, Migos, Fivio Foreign, and even Halle’s own sister, Chlöe. His most celebrated work includes Grammy award-winning tracks “Luther,” “Squabble Up,” and “Peekaboo.” In other words, this man is not a stranger to excellence, and neither is Halle.

What makes this moment hit different is the context. Halle has navigated an extremely public and painful chapter involving her custody battle with her ex, DDG, and to see her step onto a red carpet looking unbothered, glowing, and accompanied by someone who clearly moves her is genuinely everything. 

The ASCAP Pop Music Awards honored the most-performed songs of the past year and celebrated some of music’s biggest creators, including Bridgeway, who took home an award for producing/songwriting on Kendrick Lamar’s “Squablle Up” and “Luther.”

Halle said healing looks good on her, and she came with photo evidence. Congrats to her and her man for winning big—together. 

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Okay Body!’ — Halle Bailey Shows Off Fab Abs In Steamy Beach Side Bikini Pic

DD-Who? Halle Bailey Debuts New Boo Music Producer Scott Bridgeway On ASCAP Awards Red Carpet was originally published on madamenoire.com

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