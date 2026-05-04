REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: John Wall, Druski, Chris Brown News

The DMV is outside and making major moves—starting with John Wall. The five-time NBA All-Star is officially returning to D.C., stepping into a new role as president of basketball operations at Howard University. Partnering with head coach Kenny Blakeney, Wall is set to help shape the future of HBCU basketball—and the energy around “The Real HU” is already building.

Keeping the wins going, DMV native Druski is leveling up as the host of the 2026 BET Awards. Known for his viral comedy and unfiltered personality, fans can expect laughs, wild moments, and plenty of viral clips when the show airs live on June 28.

In music, it’s all about what’s dropping next. Chris Brown is gearing up to release his highly anticipated album Brown on May 8, with fans hoping for a tight, hit-filled project.

And if you’re looking for a throwback vibe, Rick Ross and French Montana are set to go hit-for-hit in an upcoming Verzuz battle on May 7. With catalogs packed full of anthems, it’s shaping up to be a must-watch moment for hip-hop fans.