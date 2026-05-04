REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Chris Brown Shooting Confusion

Chris Brown is clearing the air after his name started trending for all the wrong reasons. Reports surfaced about a shooting near his home, with early headlines making it seem like the incident happened right outside his property.

According to initial details, police responded to a call Friday afternoon involving an argument between a woman and a 35-year-old man on a public road near the area. The situation reportedly escalated when the woman allegedly struck the man with her car, running over his foot. In response, the man allegedly fired shots at her vehicle. He is now facing charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

Despite the proximity, Brown quickly shut down any speculation tying him to the situation. Taking to social media, he made it clear he was just as surprised as everyone else, saying he hadn’t seen or heard anything unusual and urging outlets not to attach his name to the incident.

The moment highlights how quickly celebrity names can get pulled into breaking news—even when they’re not directly involved. With Brown currently focused on his upcoming tour and new music rollout, he’s making it clear he’s staying out of the drama.