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Drake Spotted Filming In Toronto Cemetery For ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout

Drake Spotted Filming In Toronto Cemetery As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues

Drake was recently spotted out in the 6 filming what appears to be a new music video.

Published on May 4, 2026

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Drake was recently spotted out in the 6 filming what appears to be a new music video.

With his upcoming album ICEMAN just days away, the OVO rapper is back outside in full rollout mode. Fans have been tracking him across Toronto, catching him at multiple locations as he shoots new visuals.

One scene had Drizzy riding on the back of a truck filled with ice cubes, rocking a fit that had flans flaming him. 

But that’s a conversation for another day…

Another stop took things in a different direction, with filming taking place at a cemetery. Crew members were seen wearing “Freeze The World” hoodies, which created speculation about a possible tour tied to the album.

This rollout has been anything but typical so far. Drake kicked things off by placing massive blocks of ice outside Gyukatsu Kyoto Katsugyu, teasing that the album’s release date was hidden inside. After many fans tried to crack the code, a streamer named Kishka eventually found a bag frozen within the ice revealing the date: May 15.

The crowds got so out of hand Olivia Chow backed the decision to have the remaining ice removed for safety reasons.

“The fire chief made the decision last night, and I support his decision. His responsibility is people’s safety.”

Anticipating ICEMAN, Drake has the world watching his every move, even at a cemetery.

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Drake Spotted Filming In Toronto Cemetery As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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