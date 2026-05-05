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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Student Loan Rule Sparks Concern Nationwide

A proposed federal rule could cut student loan access for programs with low graduate earnings, raising concerns for students and schools nationwide.

Published on May 5, 2026

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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

A new federal proposal tied to Donald Trump is raising major questions about the future of higher education—and who gets access to it.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Education introduced a rule that could cut off federal student loan access to college programs whose graduates earn below certain income benchmarks after leaving school. The proposal is part of a broader policy effort aimed at ensuring students are enrolling in programs that lead to financially sustainable careers.

Under the proposed guidelines, undergraduate programs would need graduates to earn at least as much as typical workers with only a high school diploma. For graduate programs, earnings would be compared to those with bachelor’s degrees. Programs that fail to meet these standards could lose access to federal loans—and in some cases, even Pell Grant funding.

The potential impact is wide-ranging. Short-term certificate programs, including cosmetology and vocational training, could be especially vulnerable. At the same time, traditional degree tracks like fine arts, music, and certain health-related fields may also face scrutiny under the earnings-based formula.

Federal agencies would rely on IRS data to determine graduates’ median earnings, using that information to assess whether programs provide a strong enough financial return on investment. While supporters say the rule promotes accountability, critics argue it could disproportionately affect creative and technical career paths that don’t always produce high salaries immediately after graduation.

The rule could be finalized as early as July 1, leaving current students and soon-to-be graduates uncertain about what comes next. As conversations continue, the proposal is sparking broader debates about the value of education, accessibility, and how success is measured beyond just income.

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