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DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Beyoncé Returns To Met Gala With Blue

Beyoncé made a rare Met Gala appearance with Blue Ivy while Stefon Diggs was found not guilty in his assault trial.

Published on May 6, 2026

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The stars definitely understood the assignment at this year’s Met Gala in New York City as some of entertainment’s biggest names shut down the carpet with unforgettable looks. From Ciara and Russell Wilson to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, celebrities brought major fashion energy to the biggest night in style.

One of the biggest moments of the evening came from Beyoncé, who made her first Met Gala red carpet appearance in 10 years alongside her daughter, Blue Ivy. During interviews, Beyoncé shared how surreal it felt to experience the iconic fashion event with her daughter by her side, praising Blue Ivy’s stunning look and confidence on the carpet. Jay-Z also turned heads after reports surfaced that he wore a watch valued at more than $2 million.

Meanwhile, actress Taraji P. Henson sparked conversation online after criticizing celebrities who attended the gala while billionaire Jeff Bezos reportedly remains connected to the event as a sponsor. Her comments quickly fueled social media debates about celebrity culture and accountability.

In other entertainment news, NFL star Stefon Diggs was officially found not guilty on charges related to assault and strangulation after a jury deliberated for about 90 minutes before reaching a verdict.

And Chris Brown is gearing up for his next era as the singer prepares to release his upcoming album Brown on Friday featuring collaborations with NBA YoungBoy, Bryson Tiller, Leon Thomas, Lucky Daye, and more.

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